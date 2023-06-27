Bhopal: Agni Injured In Territorial Fight With Other Cheetahs At Kuno

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fight for territorial dominance left a Cheetah injured at Kuno national park in Sheopur injured on Monday evening. The incident took place on Monday evening. A team of veterinary doctors is attending to the injured ‘Agni’, said Kuno National Park Uttam Kumar Sharma.

One of the rangers of Kuno National Park told Free Press that two cheetahs- ‘Agni’ and ‘Vayu’, who were released in the jungles of Peepalwadi, had on Monday entered into the area of ‘Gaurav’ and ‘Shaurya’ ( famous by the name of Rockstar).

Gaurav and Shaurya, earlier known as Elton and Freddy were also released to far away jungles but their movement remains close to the enclosure site and the rest house.

Agni and Vayu crossed over the river and reached the area of the two other cheetahs and there they had a fight over territorial dominance. Agni was injured in the fight.

It is learnt that PCCF Wildlife JS Chouhan had reached Kuno on Monday itself.

Three more cheetahs to be released in wild

Meanwhile, Kuno National Park officials are trying to release the remaining Cheetahs currently housed in the enclosures in the wild. Out of seventeen Cheetahs, ten have been shifted to jungle. Of the seven left, three are likely to be released into the jungle in the coming days. The remaining four Cheetahs including Siyaya will remain confined into the enclosures as of now.