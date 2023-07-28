Indore: SICA Pre-Primary School Celebrates Blue Day

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): SICA Pre-Primary School Sanghi Colony celebrated Blue Day on July 27 with great zeal. It was a pleasant and cool blue day for the tiny tots. Excitement and enthusiasm was visible everywhere. All the children came dressed in different shades and hues of blue. The classroom was decorated with blue objects. The little ones of Nursery made a blue whale through cotton dabbing, they were made to recognise blue colour through different games, play way activities and also enjoyed dancing on blue whale song.

Teachers gave a beautiful gift with a great message.

Blue Day was an amazing learning experience which had a long lasting effect on each student. Headmistress Leena Sebastian told such kind of activities are important for the overall development of the children.