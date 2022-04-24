Indore: SICA foundation day function today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 66th foundation day of South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) is being organised on Sunday at SICA School auditorium, Sanghi Colony.

Every year on this occasion SICA felicitates its senior members. This time Dr Vijayalakshmi Iyengar, managing trustee of SICA Education Trust and Padmini Khazanchi, chairperson of SICA Education Trust will be felicitated for their services towards SICA and SICA Education Trust.

On this occasion, those meritorious children of SICA members will also be felicitated, who have scored more than 90 per cent marks in Class 10th or 12th.

