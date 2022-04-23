Indore: BJP, Congress have extorted Chhattisgarh; there is no chance of merger or alliance with anyone, says Amit Jogi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): President of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) Amit Jogi targeted both BJP and Congress during his visit to the city on Saturday. He alleged that both the national parties always extorted Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh requires a government which doesn’t have to ask Delhi for taking any decision, he said.

“The incumbent chief minister is the ATM for Congress leadership as they make him in charge of elections in every state just to get funds from Chhattisgarh. He doesn’t have time to think about his state and farmers of the state but he announced compensation for farmers of Lakhimpur as directed by his leaders,” Jogi said.

Replying to the question of the chances of merging his party or any alliance with another party, Jogi has cleared that there is no chance of merging his party with Congress and they are not going to make an alliance with any party.

“We will reach to the people with the dream of my father i.e. ‘Chhattisgarhiya Sable Badhiya’. The present government of congress has made the state a liquor state as instead of ‘Sharab Bandi’ they have made it ‘Sharab Mandi’,” he said adding “The BJP in opposition in Chhattisgarh is same as the congress in the centre. They cannot take public issues as they are equally responsible for the people’s trouble.”

Commenting on the role of Prashant Kishore in Congress, Jogi has said that he is ‘opportunistic’ as he uses to predict the winner of a party and goes to join it.

“Prashant Kishore may have shown the same presentation to Mamta Banerjee that he had shown to Congress. TMC had spent over Rs 135 crores in the Goa election but couldn’t win a seat. There is no magic to him and it will not make any difference,” he added.

Jogi’s mother Dr Renu Jogi also remembered her husband and first chief minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi’s connection with Indore.

Congress must come out of the Gandhi-Vadra family

Jogi has said that there are many talented people in Congress and the party must be led by someone not from the Gandhi-Vadra family. “Rahul Gandhi is a good person but he and the party must understand that people don’t accept him as Prime Ministerial face.”

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:05 PM IST