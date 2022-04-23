Indore: Municipal corporation launches groundwater conservation drive

Indore: The groundwater conservation drive of IMC launched on Saturday in which the corporation made citizens aware of water conservation and its importance for the future.



The programme started with a cultural programme in which message was given to conveyed of conservation of water.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said for the implementation of rainwater harvesting and underground water conservation, in the presence of religious leaders of different religions, public representatives, social workers, environmental experts, and officials of various organizations water conservation campaigns launched at Brilliant Convention Center.



Advertisement

On this occasion, brief information was given by the guests on water conservation, and the commissioner give brief information through PPT based on groundwater conservation campaigns.

Commissioner Pal said that in the first phase of the groundwater conservation campaign, the launch of a vision document on rainwater conservation, live performance of new songs made for groundwater conservation, a cultural program, and other things are done.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 12:26 PM IST