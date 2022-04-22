Indore: ​IMC helping nearby panchayats in maintaining cleanliness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

While Indore city has won the cleanliness award five times, the towns and villages surrounding the city are not that clean and it is an eyesore for those entering the city by road. Realising this problem, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to help nearby gram panchayats and municipalities maintain cleanliness in the outskirts of the city.

On Friday, the corporation helped the authorities of Baank village on Dhar Road, which is beyond the municipal limits, to clean a stretch of the Dhar Road and other areas falling under the panchayat.

“The municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal held a meeting 15-days ago in which she called all the officials of the gram panchayats and other officials in which she chalked out a plan on how to keep the city surroundings clean along with the city,” municipal officials said.

An NGO helped the team of the corporation and gram panchayat in the cleaning work. An official from NGO Shreegopal Jagtap said there were piles of garbage on Dhar Road near Sirpur village, which presented an ugly sight to those entering the city.

The team of NGO, IMC and staff from the panchayat cleaned the roads and also painted the walls along the road to brighten up the space.The IMC team has been spreading awareness about cleanliness among the residents. Team members advised the villagers not to dump garbage on the road, but to collect them in a bin and throw them at a designated place. They also told the residents about the segregation of wet and dry garbage.

IMC officials said that as a result of the awareness drives in the area, now the people have started collecting the garbage in proper places. Also, the problem of garbage on the road has been reduced.

The panchayat is also starting door-to-door garbage collection taking a cue from the IMC.

