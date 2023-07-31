Madhya Pradesh: Kasera Assumes Commissioner's Post In Dewas | FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Rajneesh Kasera, an accomplished state administrative service (SAS) RR 2008 officer, officially took charge as the commissioner of municipal corporation Dewas on a spiritually significant Saturday afternoon.

Prior to commencing his duties, Kasera, along with his family, sought the blessings of Goddesses Tulja Bhavani and Chamunda at Dewas Tekri, marking the auspicious beginning of his new role.

Following the sacred visit, Rajneesh Kasera proceeded to the municipal corporation meeting hall, where he officially assumed his new role. The meeting hall was filled with departmental officers eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new commissioner.

In a cordial atmosphere, Kasera engaged in a fruitful interaction with the officers, gaining crucial inputs about the current state of affairs and familiarising himself with ongoing projects and initiatives.

Kasera expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome he received from the officers and staff of the municipal corporation. He emphasised the importance of teamwork and the collective effort in driving positive change and assured his commitment to working in harmony with all stakeholders for the progress of the city.

Deputy commissioner Punit Shukla, assistant engineer Jagdish Verma, nodal officer Saurabh Tripathi and others were also present.

