Indore: Family Goes Abroad, Thieves Steal From Locked House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted a locked house and managed to flee with cash and valuables in the Malharganj area, police said on Wednesday. The house owner along with his family members was in Indonesia at the time of the incident.

According to Malharganj police station in charge Shiv Singh Raghuwanshi, the incident took place at the house of Devendra Bansal in Ramchandra Nagar Extension. His relative Manish Agrawal informed the police that Bansal along with his family members had gone to Indonesia to celebrate his marriage anniversary there on May 3.

After that one of his relatives spotted that the gate of the house was open and informed Agrawal and later Bansal was informed about the theft. Police said that thieves entered the house after breaking open the lock and managed to flee with cash and valuables from there. However, the exact amount and the things which were stolen from the house could be known only after Bansal’s arrival in the city.

The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police to identify the thieves. It was believed that thieves first recce the area during daytime and later targeted the house finding a lock on the gate. However, the investigation is on into the case.

Similarly, thieves targeted another house in Pumarth Bliss and managed to flee with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees from there. According to the police, the incident took place at the house of Amit Kumar Bhatt when he was out of his house. Thieves managed to flee with gold and silver ornaments and cash from there.