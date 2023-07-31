BJP Will Rule Centre For 50 Years If It Wins MP Assembly Polls: Shah

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah said that BJP would remain in power at the Centre for the next 50 years if the party is voted to power in Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Shah said this at a meeting with party office bearers of division at Hotel Marriot here on Sunday.

“Madhya Pradesh is a keystone for formation of government at the Centre. So, no stone should be left unturned for a landslide victory in the state,” he said.

He stated that the state BJP unit had made certain mistakes because of which the party lost Assembly polls in 2018.

“The mistakes should not be repeated, otherwise there will be consequences,” he said, in a veiled warning to party leaders.

Shah said that if district office-bearers of BJP work hard they won’t require big faces for winning elections.

“It’s the booth-level workers who ensure victory of the party in the elections so they should be encouraged and supported in all possible ways,” he said.

Sharing a 15-point programme with the party leaders, the Union minister also stated that they should be working on it.

The minister stated that the party workers need to go door-to-door to make people aware of benefits provided to them by BJP-led Central and state governments.

He also stated that all meetings of different cells of BJP should be held before August 10.

A total of 82 office-bearers were called for the meeting but 69 showed up. Initially, BJP state president VD Sharma addressed the meeting for barely two minutes. After that, Shah addressed the meeting for nearly 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that the Union home minister hailed the divisional party booth presidents conference held in Indore. He stated that such conferences should be held in all divisions in the state.

Shah Visits Lord Parshuram's Birthplace, Offers Prayers In Mhow

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Janapav Kuti, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, in Mhow tehsil and offered prayers.

Shah was welcomed at Janapav Kuti, located in a hilly area about 50 kilometres from Indore city, by priests who offered him an 'angavastram' and he prayed amid Vedic chants.

Shah performed abhishek at Jankeshwar Mahadev, after which he visited the newly constructed Lord Parshuram temple.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Indore district in-charge and state’s home minister Narottam Mishra and state culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur and state BJP president VD Sharma, Dhar MP Chhatar Singh Darbar were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Amit Shah about the construction of the proposed Parshuram Lok in Janapav.

He informed that the development of Parshuram Lok is proposed at a cost of more than Rs 10 crore. During his visit to Janapav Kuti last month, Chouhan announced that the birthplace of Lord Parshuram would be developed as a major religious place and a grand Parshuram Lok would be established.

Demand For Ved And Panchatatva University

A delegation of Shri Parshuram Mahasabha met Shah during his visit to Janapav Kuti and requested him to fulfil their five decades-old demand. They informed Shah that they wanted to set up a Ved and Panchatatva University in Janapav, in which knowledge of 5 basic elements of nature should be imparted and scientific research on it should be carried out. There can be no better place for this than Janapav. Rare minerals and flora are available in abundance here and the pool at Janapav cures many incurable diseases. This place is the origin of seven and a half big rivers of the country. State President Pandit Govind Sharma along with a large number of Mahasabha office bearers were present in the Mahasabha delegation.