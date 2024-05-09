Indore: Youth, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Friend To Take Revenge

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) were arrested in connection with killing of a 30-year-old man and hanging his body from the bridge to make it seem like a suicide in the Simrol area, police said on Wednesday. The accused allegedly informed the police that the deceased was harassing his sister to make physical relation with him so they killed him. Police said that the accused are being questioned further.

DSP (Headquarters rural) Umakant Chowdhary said that Shobharam Barde, a resident of Simrol area was found hanging from the bridge on Simrol-Memdi Road on April 24. During preliminary investigation, it was believed that he committed suicide. When his mobile phone was checked, the police found that the deceased talked to one Manish (name changed) on the night of April 23.

Then, police detained Manish, who first tried to mislead and later he confessed his crime. Manish allegedly informed the police that Shobharam, who is his friend, used to work at his place a few months ago. Then, Shobharam molested his sister. After that he was harassing her to make physical relations. After being harassed, Manish’s sister informed her brother-in-law Vikas (name changed). After that Vikas and Manish made a plan to take revenge from Shobharam.

They called Shobharam to their field situated in Memdi village. When Shobharam reached there, the accused strangled him using a piece of rope. Later, they took him to a dump in an isolated place. They noticed that Shobharam was alive, the accused tied his neck with a rope and hanged him from the bridge to turn it into suicide. The accused have been arrested and they are being questioned further. The evidence is being collected by the police, Chowdhary added.