MP: Police, Drones Deployed To Ensure Security Amid 4th Mahakal Procession

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Strong security arrangements were made in Ujjain to monitor the fourth Mahakal procession to be taken out today. In efforts to protect and manage the myriad number of devotees thronging Mahakal Temple for Sawan prayers, Ujjain Police is keeping a strict vigil through drone cameras. Police force is deployed in every area of the city and is working actively.

An effective patrolling is going on in the Shiv-Nagri. All the high rise buildings of Ujjain city are being monitored. If any person or anti-social element is found breaking the security and peace system in the city, then strict legal action will be taken against the same, police said.

The Coming Up Mahakal Processions

The Mahakal procession is taken out on every Monday of Shravan, i.e. each ‘Shravan Somwar’ in Ujjain. Also, this year in 2023 the ‘Shravan Maas’ is going to remain for two months. Hence, other processions would be taken out on the upcoming Mondays.

4th Procession On 31st July

5th Procession On 7th August

6th Procession On 14th August

7th Procession On 21 August

8th Procession On 28 August

9th Procession On 4th September

Last Royal Procession On 11 September

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)