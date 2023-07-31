 MP: Police, Drones Deployed To Ensure Security Amid 4th Mahakal Procession
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMP: Police, Drones Deployed To Ensure Security Amid 4th Mahakal Procession

MP: Police, Drones Deployed To Ensure Security Amid 4th Mahakal Procession

Police force is deployed in every area of the city and is working actively.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Strong security arrangements were made in Ujjain to monitor the fourth Mahakal procession to be taken out today. In efforts to protect and manage the myriad number of devotees thronging Mahakal Temple for Sawan prayers, Ujjain Police is keeping a strict vigil through drone cameras. Police force is deployed in every area of the city and is working actively.

Read Also
Sawan 2023: From Falhari Kachoris To Cream Rolls, 6 Unique Fasting Dishes of MP You Must Try
article-image

An effective patrolling is going on in the Shiv-Nagri. All the high rise buildings of Ujjain city are being monitored. If any person or anti-social element is found breaking the security and peace system in the city, then strict legal action will be taken against the same, police said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Pregnant Doctor Of GMC Ends Life By Taking Anesthesia Injections, Sedatives
article-image

The Coming Up Mahakal Processions

The Mahakal procession is taken out on every Monday of Shravan, i.e. each ‘Shravan Somwar’ in Ujjain. Also, this year in 2023 the ‘Shravan Maas’ is going to remain for two months. Hence, other processions would be taken out on the upcoming Mondays. 

4th Procession On 31st July

5th Procession On 7th August

6th Procession On 14th August

7th Procession On 21 August

8th Procession On 28 August

9th Procession On 4th September

Last Royal Procession On 11 September

Read Also
Indore: 400 Youths In District To Benefit From CM Swarozgar & Udyam Yojanas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: UDA Boss Instructs To Build Kshipra Vihar Gate

Madhya Pradesh: UDA Boss Instructs To Build Kshipra Vihar Gate

Madhya Pradesh: Middle-Aged Man Hangs Self In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Middle-Aged Man Hangs Self In Ujjain

Chhattisgarh Youth Kills Self In Ujjain

Chhattisgarh Youth Kills Self In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: NGT Directs DMs To Submit ‘Status’ Report On Kshipra

Madhya Pradesh: NGT Directs DMs To Submit ‘Status’ Report On Kshipra

MP: Police, Drones Deployed To Ensure Security Amid 4th Mahakal Procession

MP: Police, Drones Deployed To Ensure Security Amid 4th Mahakal Procession