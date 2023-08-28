'We Are Bound To Make Mistakes...': Rohit Sharma On Indian Team Selection For ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit will have an unenviable task of telling at least three out of 18 members of the core group that they won't be a part of World Cup's exclusive 15.

There is a sense of deja vu. When he was 23, Rohit didn't get a look-in in that history-making 'Class of 2011'. It had hurt, back then and no one knows that better than him.

Rohit opens up on Indian team selection

"While picking the best combination, there will be guys who will miss out for various reasons and Rahul bhai (Dravid) and I have tried our best to explain to the players why they are not in the squad."

"We have tried to communicate with the players after every selection and playing XI that has been announced. We talk to them face to face, one-on-one why they have not been picked," he said.

"Sometimes, I try and put myself in their shoes. When I wasn't picked in 2011, it was such heart-breaking moment for me and I felt what's left after being dropped from a World Cup squad?"

Team selection can go wrong

He had no qualms in admitting that at times his and Dravid's decision can go wrong.

"Me, coaches, and selectors, take into account all factors like opposition, surfaces, our strengths, their weaknesses, and then reach a common ground. There is every chance that we will not be perfect always.

"At the end of the day, few individuals make decisions, and we are bound to make mistakes as humans. We won't always be right," he added with a pause.

'Captaincy not based on personal likes and dislikes'

Rohit feels that he "needs to keep an open mind" and listen to everyone's view and what other people around him are thinking.

"It's not like, I don't like this person, so I am dropping him. Captaincy is not based on personal likes and dislikes. If anyone misses out, there is a reason for it. If you are the unlucky one, we can do nothing."

So who was the one who put an arm around his shoulder after the 2011 World Cup team was announced?

When Yuvraj consoled a dejected Rohit

"I was sad and sitting in my room and didn't know what to do next. I remember Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) calling me to his room and taking me out for dinner.

"He explained to me how it feels when you are left out. He told me, 'the best thing is that you have so many years in-front of you. As we play in the World Cup, you take this chance to work hard on your game, skills and make a comeback. There is no way that you won't play for India or not get a chance to play in the World Cup'."

The Hitman's comeback

Skipper MS Dhoni and selectors felt that an additional wrist spinner in Piyush Chawla would be more useful than an extra batter back in 2011.

"I went back to the drawing board, worked hard and immediately after the World Cup, I made a comeback and it has been good since then. Since this is me, who has gone through this emotion, no one can tell me that "easier said than done".

"I have faced exclusion in a World Cup, and I know how it exactly feels."

