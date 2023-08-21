WATCH: 'Ye Pagalpanti Nahi Karte Hum', Rohit Sharma Leaves Everyone In Splits At India's Asia Cup Squad Announcement

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was at his jovial best during the squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023 in New Delhi on Monday.

The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Rohit announced a strong 17-member Indian squad for the upcoming tournament which starts from August 30.

While explaining the team combination and thinking behind the squad selection, Rohit was asked about the batting order and player roles on whether India cricketers will be able to essay multiple roles as per the requirements.

Rohit's answer left everyone in splits as he explained his point of view in his typical style.

"Mai Samjhata hu aapko... Opener ko 7 pe nahi khilwayenge, Pandya se opening nhi karwayenge. Ye pagal panti nhi karte hum, flexibility matlb ye nhi ki tabaahi machao

"(I understand your question. I didn't mean that the opener will play at No. 7, Hardik Pandya will open. We don't take such stupid decisions. Flexibility doesn't mean we do anything we want)," Rohit answered the reporter, the video of which is going viral on social media.

Breakdown of Indian Squad

The India squad consists of specialist batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Ishan Kishan will take up the responsibility of the wicketkeeper with Sanju Samson as the backup keeper who will be travelling with the squad as a reserve option.

Spin bowling duties will be shared by Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

The fast bowling unit will be led by Jasprit Bumrah along with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.

