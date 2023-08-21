Team India Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Announced: KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Return, Jasprit Bumrah To Lead Bowling Attack

Indian team for Asia Cup 2023 will be picked on Aug 21 in New Delhi | BCCI

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Monday announced the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side with Hardik Pandya as his deputy. Pandya will be expected to bowl his full quota of overs along with the his batting abilities in the middle-order.

The big names coming back into the squad are that of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are returning from injuries while Jasprit Bumrah is also named in the 17-member team.

Bumrah is currently leading a young Indian team in the T20Is in Ireland.

Suryakumar Yadav has also been retained in the ODI squad despite his lack of runs in the recent times.

Tilak Varma's impressive show in the T20Is in West Indies helped him sneak into the playing squad. Varma is the additional batter in the squad.

Sanju Samson has been named as the travelling player and will be the backup wicketkeeper.

Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will lead the spin attack while Bumrah will be the main pacer along with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Prasidh Krishna is also one of the players returning to the ODI squad after an injury layoff. Krishna is currently playing in the T20I series in Ireland.

Iyer fully fit, Rahul not yet

Team India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India will in all likelihood name the 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 after the Asia Cup on September 4.

Chief BCCI selector Ajit Agarkar also announced in the press conference that Shreyas Iyer is completely fit but Rahul might not be available in the first few ODIs.

"Both are coming off long-term serious injuries. Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, not his original injury but there's a niggle, which is why Sanju (Samson) is travelling (as a reserve player)," Agarkar said.

Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.