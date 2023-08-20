 Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj Sports New Haircut Ahead Of 2023 Asia Cup, Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Shares Pic
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Mohammed Siraj with the hair stylist Aalim Hakim. | (Credits: Instagram)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was spotted getting a new haircut from Aalim Hakim, a reputed celebrity stylist, having given several Bollywood stars new hairstyles over the last several years. Hakim took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture of Siraj receiving a haircut from him.

article-image

A couple of days, Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan was spotted at Hakim's hair lounge in Bandra sporting a funky haircut and posted a picture on his Instagram handle. However, users trolled him with several hilarious comments on the post, mocking him for the haircut.

article-image

Mohammed Siraj to spearhead India's bowling unit during 2023 Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup:

Meanwhile, Siraj has a massive few months ahead, with the 2023 Asia Cup and 50-over World Cup on home soil looming. The Hyderabad-born cricketer is arguably the most critical component of India's bowling attack and surged to the top of the ICC ODI bowling rankings earlier this year.

The right-arm seamer has impressive ODI numbers, taking 43 wickets in 24 matches at 20.72; however, he is yet to take a five-wicket haul. The BCCI will announce India's Asia Cup squad on August 21st (Monday) and it will be interesting to see how the combinations stack up for the tournament.

With Jasprit Bumrah returning in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland and firming himself up for the Asia Cup, it remains to be seen if he will share the new ball with Siraj.

