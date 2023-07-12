WATCH: Mohammed Siraj Takes Outrageous One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

On the first day of the Dominica Test match between India and the West Indies, Mohammed Siraj achieved the seemingly impossible by producing an extraordinary flying catch just before the lunch break. The catch resulted in the dismissal of Jermaine Blackwood off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

During the first session of play, the West Indies had already lost four wickets after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Despite bowling an exceptionally threatening and disciplined spell, Siraj had not managed to take a wicket with the new ball. However, his catch will be etched in the memories of cricket fans for a long time to come.

Positioned at mid-off, Siraj displayed incredible athleticism as he dove with full force towards his left side. Against all odds, he managed to take a stunning one-handed catch with his right hand, even though it appeared that the ball was destined to go past him.

Asshwin-Jadeja wreak havoc

In the first session of the first Test in Roseau, Dominica, on Wednesday, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja displayed their bowling prowess, helping India make significant strides against the West Indies. Electing to bat first, Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite's decision did not go as planned when Rohit Sharma introduced the spin duo into the attack.

Ashwin, in his third over, claimed the crucial wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, thereby achieving the unique feat of dismissing a father-son duo. This was not the first time Ashwin had dismissed Tagenarine's father, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, having accomplished the same during the West Indies' tour of India in 2011. Additionally, with Tagenarine's dismissal, Ashwin surpassed Anil Kumble to become the leading Indian bowler in terms of the most bowled dismissals, with an impressive count of 95, compared to Kumble's 94 during his Test career.

Continuing his brilliant performance, Ashwin struck again in his fifth over, removing skipper Brathwaite for 20 runs. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur contributed to the Indian team's success by dismissing Raymon Reifer for 2 runs. The session ended on a high note for India, as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood (14), thanks to an outstanding catch by Mohammad Siraj positioned at mid-on. This dismissal occurred just before Lunch, with debutant Alick Athanaze (13*) at the crease. Throughout the session, the West Indies managed to hit only six fours in the 28 overs bowled.