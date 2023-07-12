 WI vs IND: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWI vs IND: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo

WI vs IND: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo

Virat Kohli is getting ready to face the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica from Wednesday (July 12).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to join cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list thanks to his longetivity in the sport.

Kohli is getting ready to face the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica and will become only the second player after Tendulkar to play against a father-son duo in international cricket.

The West Indies Test squad includes Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who is the son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Kohli vs Shinvarine & Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Kohli played against Shivnarine Chanderpaul when India toured the West Indies in their previous Test tour to the Caribbean in 2011.

Read Also
Watch: Virat Kohli Interacts With Local West Indian Players And Click Pictures With Them
article-image

It was Kohli's maiden Test series and Chanderpaul's last against India at home.

27-year-old Tagenarine has made a good start to his Test career, scoring 453 runs from six Tests at an average of over 45 with one hundred and a fifty.

The opening batter made his Test debut against Australia in Perth in December last year.

If he is included in the playing XI for the Dominica Test then Kohli will equal Tendulkar, who was the first to achieve the feat.

Read Also
'Everyday Should Be A Leg Day': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of Test Series Against West Indies
article-image

Tendulkar vs Geoff & Shaun Marsh

Master Blaster Tendulkar had played against Australia's Geoff Marsh on India's 1992 tour Down Under, also played against his son Shaun Marsh in the 2011-12 Test series in Australia.

Shaun Marsh made his Test debut for Australia against India in the 2011-12 series at home, which was Tendulkar's final red-ball international assignment away from home.

Read Also
WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WI vs IND: Ishan Kishan Handed Maiden Test Cap By Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets His From Rohit...

WI vs IND: Ishan Kishan Handed Maiden Test Cap By Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets His From Rohit...

West Indies vs India, 1st Test: First Look Of Dominica Pitch, Probable XIs & Records At Roseau

West Indies vs India, 1st Test: First Look Of Dominica Pitch, Probable XIs & Records At Roseau

WI vs IND: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs...

WI vs IND: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs...

ICC Trophies Need Of The Hour For IND Fans: Lack Of Titles After MS Dhoni's Exit Remains A Concern...

ICC Trophies Need Of The Hour For IND Fans: Lack Of Titles After MS Dhoni's Exit Remains A Concern...

'She Thought Probably I Was Just Joking': Anil Kumble Recalls Telling His Wife About His Broken Jaw...

'She Thought Probably I Was Just Joking': Anil Kumble Recalls Telling His Wife About His Broken Jaw...