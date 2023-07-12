WI vs IND: Virat Kohli Set To Become Second Cricketer After Sachin Tendulkar To Play Tests vs Father-Son Duo

Former India captain Virat Kohli is all set to join cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list thanks to his longetivity in the sport.

Kohli is getting ready to face the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica and will become only the second player after Tendulkar to play against a father-son duo in international cricket.

The West Indies Test squad includes Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who is the son of Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Kohli vs Shinvarine & Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Kohli played against Shivnarine Chanderpaul when India toured the West Indies in their previous Test tour to the Caribbean in 2011.

It was Kohli's maiden Test series and Chanderpaul's last against India at home.

27-year-old Tagenarine has made a good start to his Test career, scoring 453 runs from six Tests at an average of over 45 with one hundred and a fifty.

The opening batter made his Test debut against Australia in Perth in December last year.

If he is included in the playing XI for the Dominica Test then Kohli will equal Tendulkar, who was the first to achieve the feat.

Tendulkar vs Geoff & Shaun Marsh

Master Blaster Tendulkar had played against Australia's Geoff Marsh on India's 1992 tour Down Under, also played against his son Shaun Marsh in the 2011-12 Test series in Australia.

Shaun Marsh made his Test debut for Australia against India in the 2011-12 series at home, which was Tendulkar's final red-ball international assignment away from home.