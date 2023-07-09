'Everyday should be a leg day': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of Test Series Against West Indies

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Indian cricketing star Virat Kohli has been putting on the hard yards ahead of the Test series against the West Indies. The 34-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and posted a couple of workout photos, especially flexing his leg muscles. The Test series looms as a crucial one for India and Kohli.

The former Indian captain is arguably one of the fittest athletes in the world. The veteran batter has hardly missed any matches in the recent past due to fitness issues and and adheres to the fitness standards quite religiously. Such a regime allows him to run swiftly between the wickets, affect run-outs out of nowhere, and pull off astonishing catches.

Sharing a couple of workout photos, Kohli posted the caption 'Everyday should be a leg day. 8 years and counting.'

Virat Kohli will be keen to improve his record in the Caribbean:

While Kohli has a promising overall Test record, it's not so much in the Caribbean, where the right-hander averages only 35.62 in 9 matches with 463 runs. The Delhi-born cricketer has 8479 runs in 109 matches at 48.73, with 28 centuries.

His most recent Test came against Australia at the Kennington Oval in the World Test Championship (WTC) when he left a lot to be desired. Kohli got an almost unplayable delivery from Mitchell Starc in the first innings, followed by a harmless delivery well outside off stump from Scott Boland as he fiddled with it and walked back for 49.

The Test series in the Caribbean marks the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides. The tour on July 12th at Dominica starts with the red-ball games.