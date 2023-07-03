WATCH: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Lead Team India's Beach Volleyball Game After Reaching West Indies

Team India have landed in the Caribbean ahead of their full-fledged series against the Men in Maroon. Rohit Sharma and co. will lock horns in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is from July 12th in Dominica. However, on Monday, they warmed up with a session of volleyball, with head coach Rahul Dravid also participating.

The video starts with some scenic shoots from inside their flight, with Ishan Kishan welcoming them to the West Indies. The likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, and Rahul Dravid could be seen engaging in a game of volleyball. Notably, Dravid and Virat Kohli were on the same side. Team India's Strength and Conditioning coach Soham Desai addressed that it was a small recreation session to shake off the jetlag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India are coming off a World Test Championship final defeat over Australia at the Kennington Oval last month. Rohit Sharma and co. suffered a comprehensive 209-run loss as Australia lifted the mace at the Kennington Oval. Nevertheless, the BCCI has announced a few uncapped players in the Test squad, with the removal of Cheteshwar Pujara becoming a massive talking point. The start of the Test series will also mark the start of a new WTC cycle for India.

Read Also Virat Kohli Spotted Walking Casually On London Streets Ahead of West Indies Tour, Picture Goes Viral

West Indies vulnerable after failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup:

All eyes will also be on the West Indies on how they counter the might of the Indian team, especially after hitting another low at the ICC 2023 World Cup qualifiers. The former champions have lost all three games in the Super Six stage of the qualifiers and crashed out of World Cup contention after a seven-wicket defeat to Scotland.

While the West Indies have been a mediocre side in ODIs and T20Is, they are hard to beat in Test cricket at home. They notably beat England 1-0 in the three-Test series last year.