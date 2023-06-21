'I Need Closure': Ravichandran Ashwin Open Up On His Tweet Post WTC Final Defeat To Australia

One of the major subjects of discussion during India's World Test Championship final against Australia was the surprising absence of Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI. Despite Ashwin's impressive performances and his proficiency in handling the challenging English conditions, his name was notably missing from the team sheet, with Ravindra Jadeja being chosen as the sole spinner instead. Following India's defeat in the match, Ashwin expressed his thoughts on social media, sharing a lengthy tweet. Now, the experienced cricketer has revealed the emotions that drove him to make such a post.

"The moment, the final finished, I put out a tweet because I realised one thing is that I need closure. The moment I get closure, I can move on. There is no time to hang around. I have understood life a lot better now," said Ashwin in an interview with Indian Express.

Learning to destress and move on

In response to a query regarding the term 'closure,' Ashwin expressed his need for it, explaining that he desired to progress and focus on forthcoming endeavors instead of dwelling on regrets or contemplating the possibilities had he been chosen for the team.

"You need to be able to get up and move on. What I am trying to say is I have learned to live life a lot better than I used to. Sometimes I look back and think I have taken too much stress but maybe if I didn't, I might have not been playing cricket for so long. But looking at it, it's taken away my personality it's taken away my character. It's taken away, how I have lived life"

"Whenever I came back from a tour, I used to go to my academy to bowl because I know I have to keep up my skills. I have never taken a holiday. When I look back, the two years leading Kings XI Punjab and then the Covid years and my struggles, it's been the greatest learning of my life. When I went there as captain, I was this intense person because that was my journey. After I tried to get work done by a lot of other people, I realise my journey need not be necessarily somebody else's journey. It completely relaxed me and flattened me out," he said.

Ashwin clarified that he did not seek any sympathy for his situation. Instead, he made the decision to post the tweet and swiftly shifted his focus towards his upcoming challenge, the Tamil Nadu Premier League.