Inside R Ashwin's Chennai Bungalow: From Lush Green Yard to Massive Trophy Cabinet

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan has a home-based office which looks exceptionally stylish.

(Credits: Instagram)

Prithi Naraynan's office-based room in the bungalow has very cool features.

(Credits: Instagram)

Prithi Narayan in one of the most lavish-looking rooms in their house.

(Credits: Instagram)

R Ashwin and his entire family.

(Credits: Instagram)

The lighting in R Ashwin's house is magnificent and the accessories in the room only exacerbates its beauty.

(Credits: Instagram

R Ashwin and his wife celebrate their kid's birthday with some very cute decorations.

(Credits: Instagram)

R Ashwin's bungalow also has a lush green garden and he has a special attachment with his dogs.

(Credits: Instagram)

R Ashwin has a huge television in his home along with a shelf full of insightful books.

(Credits: Instagram)

R Aswhin playing cricket with his kid in the spacious hall.

(Credits: Instagram)

R Ashwin has been a consistent performer, especially in Test cricket, leading him to win several Man of the Match awards. He has a cabinet full of trophies.

(Credits: Instagram)

Inside Ravichandran Ashwin's home.

(Credits: Instagram)

Ravichandran Ashwin with his full family n their beautiful garden.

(Credits: Instagram)