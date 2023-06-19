Inside Suresh Raina's Beautiful Bungalow in Delhi: From Terrace Garden To Luxurious Living Room

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023

Suresh Raina's palace like home has excellent lightings, making his photo even more glamorous.

(Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina's mother with his kid. The background in Raina's room has plenty of photos filled with memories.

(Credits: Instagram)

This particular room in which they are sitting is filled with several bats.

(Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina and his wife sitting on one of their comfortable couches. The view from there looks breathtaking.

(Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina has a lovely terrace garden in his home and there seems to be an amazing collection of plants.

(Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina's home has excellent contrasts and eye-catching crockery sets.

(Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina playing with his kid in the spacious terrace garden.

(Credits: Instagram)

Suresh Raina exercising in his spacious terrace garden.

(Credits: Instagram)