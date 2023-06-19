Inside Suresh Raina's Beautiful Bungalow in Delhi: From Terrace Garden To Luxurious Living Room

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Suresh Raina's palace like home has excellent lightings, making his photo even more glamorous.
Suresh Raina's mother with his kid. The background in Raina's room has plenty of photos filled with memories.
This particular room in which they are sitting is filled with several bats.
Suresh Raina and his wife sitting on one of their comfortable couches. The view from there looks breathtaking.
Suresh Raina has a lovely terrace garden in his home and there seems to be an amazing collection of plants.
Suresh Raina's home has excellent contrasts and eye-catching crockery sets.
Suresh Raina playing with his kid in the spacious terrace garden.
Suresh Raina exercising in his spacious terrace garden.
