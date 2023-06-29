Virat Kohli Spotted Walking Casually On London Streets Ahead of West Indies Tour, Picture Goes Viral

Virat Kohli spotted in London. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has a massive fan following worldwide due to his batting prowess across formats. The right-handed batter has also garnered respect from opponents for playing aggressively and fairly throughout his career. As such, Kohli was spotted recently on the streets of London as the image went viral on social media.

London was also the venue for the ICC World Test Championship final between India and Australia held this month. However, Rohit Sharma and co. succumbed to a disappointing 209-run loss on day five as Australia bowled the opposition out for 234 in the fourth innings while defending 444.

Kohli, who came into the WTC final on the back of massive expectations after a run-fest in IPL 2023. However, the 34-year-old could not live up to expectations, managing scores of 14 and 49 in two innings. He got an almost unplayable delivery off Mitchell Starc in the first innings, but fiddled with a seventh-stump ball from Scott Boland in the second as the thick edge carried to Steve Smith on the full.

Virat Kohli included in Test and ODI squad for the West Indies:

Meanwhile, Kohli's next assignment will be the West Indies tour where the Men in Blue will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, starting with the red-ball matches on July 12th in Dominica. The Test series will also be the start of the new WTC cycle for India and Kohli will want to put his best foot forward.

The former captain will relish playing against the West Indies as he averages a healthy 43.26 in 14 Tests against them with two centuries. He has done even better against them in 50-over cricket, amassing 2261 runs in 42 ODIs at 66.50.