'Virat Kohli Supported Me Alot': Yuvraj Singh Credits Former Indian Captain For Facilitating His Comeback

Yuvraj Singh, has been an outspoken critic of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors regarding their treatment of him towards the end of his career. The former all-rounder was dropped from the national team in 2017 after failing the yo-yo fitness test, despite later achieving the required standard. Yuvraj expressed his disappointment, labeling the BCCI's management of his career as unprofessional.

Kohli instrumental in Yuvraj's comeback

Having once been a regular member of the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj lost his place in the squad in 2012. Although he managed to retain his spot in the T20I side, he was excluded from the ODI squad from December 2013 to January 2017. Despite his impressive performance of scoring three consecutive centuries in the Ranji Trophy just before the 2015 World Cup, Yuvraj was unable to make a comeback to the national team.

Recently, Yuvraj spoke about his brief comeback, crediting the support of then captain Virat Kohli.

"When I made my comeback in the Indian team, Virat Kohli supported me alot during his captaincy. If Virat didn't support me, my comeback would never have happened".

Yuvraj's final stint with the Indian team came in 2017, lasting for a mere seven months. He continued to play professional cricket for the next two years but eventually made the decision to move on after a limited role in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he featured in only four matches for the Mumbai Indians.

Yuvraj's contribution to team very underrated

Recently, Gautam Gambhir, known for his direct and candid remarks boldly expressed his opinion that Yuvraj Singh, not a particular individual whose public relations (PR) firm has gained him fame, was the true hero behind India's victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup.

He (Yuvraj) always says I won the World Cup but I believe that the man who took us to the finals of the 2011 and 2007 World Cups was Yuvraj Singh, I think he was the man of the tournament in both tournaments."

“I am not sure (Yuvraj did win Man of the Tournament in 2011, Shahid Afridi won it in the 2007 T20 World Cup). But it’s unfortunate that when we talk about the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, we don’t take Yuvraj Singh’s name. Why not? It’s only and only marketing and PR and portraying one individual as the biggest and everyone else as smaller than him,” Gambhir said.