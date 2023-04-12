Step inside Yuvraj Singh's palatial Chandigarh bungalow that houses a 7-seater home theatre and trophy room

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 12, 2023
Located amidst small hills in Chandigarh, Yuvraj's bungalow is nestled on a verdant and woody street. The property boasts three floors, including a stunning terrace garden with a comfortable seating area, perfect for taking in the surrounding natural beauty.
The living room in Yuvraj's mansion is an epitome of contemporary design with its teak wood furnishings, pristine white walls, and marble floors.
Yuvraj's house boasts impressive two-storeyed windows that illuminate the entire space with abundant natural light. The cosy corner of the mansion is adorned with elegant long white curtains
Yuvraj's mansion boasts a stunning lawn that he frequently used for chipping practice to perfect his golf skills.
Yuvraj's most beloved space in his Chandigarh residence is undoubtedly his private home theatre. The theatre boasts a 7-seater arrangement and is equipped with harmonious speakers that enhance the overall viewing experience.
Yuvraj also possess a gaming room fitted with a snooker table and table tennis.
As a decorated cricketer, Yuvraj has a room filled with his cricket memorabilia that he calls the wall of fame
The stunning residence features a cafeteria situated on its terrace. It boasts iron chairs and tables, creating a comfortable and stylish ambiance that's perfect for enjoying the beautiful sunrise or sunset.