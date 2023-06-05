Yuvraj Singh's 64 crore-worth Mumbai penthouse is a treat for the eyes

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Yuvraj Singh's house's living room seems one of a kind - spacious, lively, and aesthetic.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
The reading room in Yuvraj Singh's house looks like one of the most comfortable spots and is a pleasing sight for everyone.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
The chandelier on the roof magnifies the cute dining area in Yuvraj Singh's room.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
The balcony in Yuvraj Singh's house seems the best spot to have a get together and the view is as pleasing as it gets.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
The washroom in Yuvraj Singh's house is arguably of the highest level of beauty.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
The pool area in Yuvraj Singh's house is a treat to the eyes.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
A different view of the pool area in Yuvraj Singh's house.
(Credits: Architectural digest)
Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech purchased two flats at Omkar 1973 in Worli. Every unit in Omkar 1973 Worli ranges between 2,600 square feet and 18,200 square feet.
(Credits: Architectural digest)