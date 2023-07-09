Ravindra Jadeja To Virat Kohli: Here's How Indian Players Are 'Keeping It Cool' In West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023

Virat Kohli was seen in a cool avatar as he went out for a stroll in Dominica

Virat Kohli Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja soaks in the sun and sand at a beach in Dominica

Ravindra Jadeja Instagram

Rohit Sharma takes a selfie with a beautiful view of the ocean behind him

Rohit Sharma Instagram

Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur went out for a coffee before hitting the beach

Ajinkya Rahane Instagram

Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoys his coffee with a mesmerising view

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ravichandran Ashwin gets clicked at the beach with thunder clouds behind him

R Ashwin Instagram

Ashwin will be expected to play a big part with the ball during the 2-Test series against the Windies

R Ashwin Instagram

Ishan Kishan has some fun with Mohd Siraj and Shubhman Gill in the team hotel

Ishan Kishan Instagram

Mohammad Siraj takes a dip in the pool at the team hotel in Dominica

Mohd Siraj Instagram

