Inside Chris Gayle's $2.5 Million Villa In Jamaica: From Infinity Pool To 'Strip Club', Universe Boss Has It All

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle lives in a massive three-storey mansion in Jamaica

Shortswired.in

Chris Gayle's mansion houses a massive infinity pool overlooking the mountains of Kingston, Jamaica

Chris Gayle Instagram

Gayle's luxurious garage consists of cars like Bentley, Range Rover, Mercedes G-Wagon and even a Ferrari

Chris Gayle Instagram

The 9-bedroom villa has a mini-theatre, a game zone, a pool table, multiple swimming pools, and a personal cinema among other luxuries

Chris Gayle Instagram

Gayle lives in his massive bungalow with his partner Natasha Berridge and their daughter Kris-Allyna Gayle

Chris Gayle Instagram

Chris Gayle seen here with his father celebrating Christmas together

Chris Gayle Instagram

The villa has multiple balconies which offer uninterrupted views of the entire city

Chris Gayle Instagram

Gayle frequently hosts cook-outs and parties at his house with the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard

Chris Gayle Instagram

The views from the infinity pool are simply breathtaking

Chris Gayle Instagram

Chris Gayle is the ninth richest cricketer globally, with a net worth of almost $25 million

Chris Gayle Instagram

Chris Gayle's house reportedly costs $2.5 million

spiderimg.amarujala.com

Chris Gayle loves to chill by the pool with his alcohol, cigar and friends for company

Chris Gayle Instagram

Chris Gayle also has a 'strip club' in his house. He once said, "if u don’t have a strip club at home, U ain’t a cricket ‘Player’"

mirror.co.uk