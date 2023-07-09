Inside Chris Gayle's $2.5 Million Villa In Jamaica: From Infinity Pool To 'Strip Club', Universe Boss Has It All

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle lives in a massive three-storey mansion in Jamaica
Chris Gayle's mansion houses a massive infinity pool overlooking the mountains of Kingston, Jamaica
Gayle's luxurious garage consists of cars like Bentley, Range Rover, Mercedes G-Wagon and even a Ferrari
The 9-bedroom villa has a mini-theatre, a game zone, a pool table, multiple swimming pools, and a personal cinema among other luxuries
Gayle lives in his massive bungalow with his partner Natasha Berridge and their daughter Kris-Allyna Gayle
Chris Gayle seen here with his father celebrating Christmas together
The villa has multiple balconies which offer uninterrupted views of the entire city
Gayle frequently hosts cook-outs and parties at his house with the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard
The views from the infinity pool are simply breathtaking
Chris Gayle is the ninth richest cricketer globally, with a net worth of almost $25 million
Chris Gayle's house reportedly costs $2.5 million
Chris Gayle loves to chill by the pool with his alcohol, cigar and friends for company
Chris Gayle also has a 'strip club' in his house. He once said, "if u don’t have a strip club at home, U ain’t a cricket ‘Player’"
