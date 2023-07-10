WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica

The Indian cricket team is hard at practice in Dominica ahead of the two-Test series against the West Indies starting July 12. The Indian team also included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game.

The players were seen practising a new fielding drill to "sharpen their reflexes" with a Y-shaped colourful device which they had to catch with one hand.

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were seen having a go with the new training device.

Rahane even missed catching it once which made Kohli almost roll on the floor with laughter.

The coaching staff always finds innovative ways to make the players train before Test or white-ball cricket matches.

They were seen practicing their catching skills with multi-coloured rubber balls ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia last month and now have this new device to sharpen their techniques to catch the ball.

Team India will be playing two Tests against the Windies in Roseau and Port of Spain after which the teams will lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is in the white-ball leg of the tour from July 27 to August 13.

India last toured the West Indies in 2019 when they won both the Tests under captain Virat Kohli and will be looking to do the same this time with Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

