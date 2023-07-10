 WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica

WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were seen having a go with the new training device.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
article-image

The Indian cricket team is hard at practice in Dominica ahead of the two-Test series against the West Indies starting July 12. The Indian team also included some local club cricketers along with its own 16 players for the two-day training-cum-practice game.

The players were seen practising a new fielding drill to "sharpen their reflexes" with a Y-shaped colourful device which they had to catch with one hand.

Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were seen having a go with the new training device.

Rahane even missed catching it once which made Kohli almost roll on the floor with laughter.

Read Also
'Everyday Should Be A Leg Day': Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of Test Series Against West Indies
article-image

The coaching staff always finds innovative ways to make the players train before Test or white-ball cricket matches.

They were seen practicing their catching skills with multi-coloured rubber balls ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia last month and now have this new device to sharpen their techniques to catch the ball.

Read Also
Ravindra Jadeja To Virat Kohli: Here's How Indian Players Are 'Keeping It Cool' In West Indies
article-image

Team India will be playing two Tests against the Windies in Roseau and Port of Spain after which the teams will lock horns in three ODIs and five T20Is in the white-ball leg of the tour from July 27 to August 13.

India last toured the West Indies in 2019 when they won both the Tests under captain Virat Kohli and will be looking to do the same this time with Rohit Sharma as the skipper.

Read Also
Watch: Virat Kohli Interacts With Local West Indian Players And Click Pictures With Them
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica

WATCH: Virat Kohli Leads Team India's 'Colourful Fielding Drill' In Dominica

WATCH: Fans Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai For Trailer Launch Of LGM

WATCH: Fans Go Berserk As MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai For Trailer Launch Of LGM

Lakshya Sen Beats Li Shifeng In Final To Win Canada Open

Lakshya Sen Beats Li Shifeng In Final To Win Canada Open

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma's India Captaincy: 'I Expected More From Him'

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma's India Captaincy: 'I Expected More From Him'

Watch: Virat Kohli Interacts With Local West Indian Players And Click Pictures With Them

Watch: Virat Kohli Interacts With Local West Indian Players And Click Pictures With Them