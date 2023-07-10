Watch: Virat Kohli Interacts With Local West Indian Players And Click Pictures With Them

Virat Kohli clicks pictures with local West Indian players. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli possesses massive fan following worldwide and commands respect from even the fiercest of the opponents. The local players in the West Indies are as much fond of the right-handed batter. given they spent time with him amid the former captain's practice sessions ahead of the Test series.

In a clip shared by the BCCI's official Twitter handle, Kohli could be seen signing a cap for a local Caribbean player, who then wore it proudly and clicking pictures with some of them. The 34-year-old also signed a cricket ball for another West Indian player.

Kohli has built an enormous reputation for himself over the years due to his prolific run-scoring across formats. He averages over 50 in both formats of limited-overs cricket and a shade under 50 in the red-ball international game. The veteran batter is also the most successful Indian Test captain, with 40 wins in 68 matches and hasn't lost a series on home soil.

Virat Kohli will be keen to improve his record in the Caribbean:

While Kohli averages a healthy 48.72 in Test cricket, it drops to 35.62 in the Caribbean in 9 Test matches. While the West Indies are formidable at home, the right-handed batter should back himself to score runs against them. He is also one of the three players in the current squad to score a Test hundred in the West Indies.

The first of the two Tests starts on July 12th in Dominica.

India's Test squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.