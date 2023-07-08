Team India Depart For Dominica Ahead Of 1st Test Against West Indies

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 08, 2023

Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan are all smiles.

(Image Credits: Instagram)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Ruturaj Gaikwad.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Shardul Thakur.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Ravichandran Ashwin will be hoping to get a game in the West Indies after missing out in the WTC final.

(Credits: Twitter)

Team India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

(Credits: Twitter)

KS Bharat with Ravindra Jadeja and Vikram Rathour with Mukesh Kumar.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

Jaydev Unadkat with his coffee.

(Image Credits: Twitter)

