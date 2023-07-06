From Rinku Singh To Jitesh Sharma: IPL 2023 Stars Who Missed Out On India's T20I Squad For West Indies Tour

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 590 runs in 16 IPL 2023 matches at 42.14. Despite playing 9 T20Is, he couldn't earn selection for the West Indies tour.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh etched his name by stunning the Gujarat Titans with five sixes in the last five sixes. Overall, in IPL 2023, the southpaw smashed 474 in 15-
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma performed commendably in IPL 2023, taking 27 wickets in 14 matches at 13.37. However, it was not enough for his first T20I cap since 2015.
(Credits: Twitter)
KKR leggie Varun Chakravarthy took 20 scalps in 14 IPL 2023 maches at 21.45. He has also played 6 T20Is, but hasn't featured in one since 2021.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Shivam Dube smashed 418 runs in 16 games at 49.77 and struck at 158.33. Dube first played for India in 2019 and has featured in 13 T20Is.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jitesh Sharma has been a revelation for Punjab Kings in the last two seasons. IPL 2023 saw the keeper-batter hammer 309 runs in 14 matches, striking at 156.06. However, he has to wait for his T20I debut
(Credits: Twitter)
Kolkata Knight Riders' stand-in captain Nitish Rana clobbered 413 runs in 14 matches, striking at 140.95. Rana has previously played 2 T20Is, but managed only 15 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Deepak Chahar's IPL 2023 campaign was marred by injuries, but he still took 13 scalps in 11 games at 22.84. He has played 29 T20Is already and has the best bowling figures in the format.
(Credits: Twitter)