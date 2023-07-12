WI vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin & Jadeja Leave West Indies Reeling In 1st Session; WATCH The Fall Of Wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin bagged a couple of wickets while Ravindra Jadeja took one as India reduced the West Indies to 68 for 4 in the first session of the first Test in Roseau, Dominica, on Wednesday.

The Windies elected to bat first after captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss at the Windsor Park but things didn't go according to plan for the hosts after Rohit Sharma brought on the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja.

Ashwin struck in his third over with the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul to become the first Indian bowler to dismiss a father-son duo.

Ashwin had dismissed Tagenarine's father Shivnarine Chanderpaul during West Indies' tour of India in 2011.

He also overtook Anil Kumble to top the list of Indian bowlers with the most bowled dismissals at 95 with the wicket of Tagenarine. Kumble had 94 bowled dismissals during his Test career.

Ashwin struck again in his fifth over with the wicket of skipper Brathwaite (20) before Shardul Thakur removed Raymon Reifer for 2.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ended the session by piling on the misery on the Windies with the wicket of Jermaine Blackwood (14), thanks to a superb catch by Mohammad Siraj at mid-on.

The wicket came right at the stroke of Lunch with debutant Alick Athanaze (13*) at the crease as West Indies could hit only six fours in 28 overs bowled during the session.

WI struggle from the onset

Opting to bat first, West Indies openers Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12, 44 balls) and Kraigg Brathwaite (20 off 46 balls) went into a shell during the first hour as both Siraj (0/17 in 8 overs) and Jaydev Unadkat (0/7 in 5 overs) settled down to a nice fuller Test match length, beating the outside edge of both openers on multiple occasions.

The pressure created by the pace duo did reap dividends as Ashwin (2/25 in 10 overs) slowed the pace of his deliveries, used the available drift to a good advantage to make life uncomfortable for the two openers.

There was a nice loop and he did challenge both inside and outside edge during the second hour.