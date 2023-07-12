WI vs IND: Ishan Kishan Handed Maiden Test Cap By Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets His From Rohit Sharma

Indian Test cricket has two new faces in Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal who are definitely going to be stars in the making in red-ball cricket. The debutants were handed their maiden Test caps just before the toss between the West Indies and India at the Winsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

India captain Rohit Sharma had already revealed on Tuesday that Jaiswal will be making his international debut in the first Test but Kishan's inclusion was doubtful as the more-experienced KS Bharat is also in the squad on this tour.

India chose youth over experience

But the team management has decided to prefer Kishan and give him an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level.

Bharat has been terrific behind the stumps in whatever chances that he's got but his batting form and lack of runs has resulted in him warming the bench.

As is the norm, the team members formed a huddle before the toss for their final pep-talk.

Captain Rohit Sharma then handed over the Test cap to debutant Jaiswal while former skipper Virat Kohli gave Kishan his maiden cap.

Both the senior players had a little chat with both youngsters before giving them their first-ever Test caps.

Rohit wants debutants to 'enjoy'

"(Debutants) Just want them to enjoy. They will have nerves but its our responsibility to make sure they enjoy.

"Those guys have the potential and I hope we can give them all the comfort and happiness they need on the ground," Rohit said at the toss which the Windies won and elected to bat first.

One debutant for West Indies

Meanwhile, the Windies also have a debutant in Alick Athanaze, who is a 24-year-old batting all-rounder.

Athanaze made his international debut last month in the third ODI during the West Indies' tour of United Arab Emirates.