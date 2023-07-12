West Indies vs India: Ishan Kishan & Yashavi Jaiswal Make Their Test Debuts

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut in the first Test against the West Indies at the Windsor Park in Dominica.
Ahead of the series Jaiswal spoke of his love for the longest format of the game. "Test is the true form of cricket for me. When I was growing up, I always wanted to play Tests for India".
Ishan Kishan who has already had an impressive start to his international career with a double hundred against Bangaladesh last year is also set to make his debut
Jaiswal received his Test cap from his Mumbai teammate and Indian captain Rohit Sharma.
Jaiwal will open the innings alongside Rohit Shrma, with Shubman Gill set to play at No 3 while Ishan Kishan will take the gloves replacing KS Bharat.