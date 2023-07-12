 West Indies vs India, 1st Test: First Look Of Dominica Pitch, Probable XIs & Records At Roseau
WI vs IND, 1st Test: The pitch looks a bit uneven in some areas with patches of grass on it which suggests that the match might not be a high-scoring one.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
The first look of the pitch for the first Test between West Indies and India at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau suggests that it is going to be in favour of the bowlers after pictures of the surface surfaced on social media.

The pitch looks a bit uneven in some areas with patches of grass on it and match might not be a high-scoring one.

The last Test played on this ground was between the West Indies and Pakistan where the visitors scored 376 and 174/8 (declared) to win the match by 101 runs in 2017 after the hosts managed 274 and 202 in both their innings.

India's record at Windsor Park

India has played just one Test match on this stadium before in 2011 and that ended in a draw against the Windies.

The scores in that match, which was the first ever Test here, was again in the range between 200-350.

Virat Kohli is the only current player from either teams who was part of the Indian team which played in Roseau and scored 30 runs in the only innings that he got to bat here.

Barring Kohli, none of the other players in the current squads of West Indies and India have played a Test match on this ground before.

West Indies' struggles in Roseau

The Windies have an unfortunate record at this ground with just one win from five Test matches played at the Windsor Park since 2011.

The visiting teams have won three out of the five Tests played at this venue after the first Test ended in a draw, as mentioned above.

WI vs IND, Probable XIs:

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Althanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini

