WI vs IND, 1st Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes First Indian Bowler To Claim Wickets Of A Father-Son Duo

Ravichandran Ashwin made a brilliant return to the Test side by claiming the wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the first Test at Windsor Park in Dominica. Ashwin, who was dropped for the WTC final, became the first Indian bowler to claim the wickets of a father-son duo. In 2011, Ashwin claimed the wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul on the third day of the 1st Test in New Delhi.

Tagenarine was clean bowled for 12 runs from a nicely tossed up delivery that drifted in to beat the outside edge. His father, Shivnarine, was trapped LBW for 47 runs.

Ashwin, who claimed his 475th wicket, also claimed the highest bowled dismissal in Tests for an Indian, going past Anil Kumble.

95- Ashwin

94 - Anil Kumble

88 - Kapil Dev

66 - Mohammed Shami

Kohli claims record against same father-son son-duo

Earlier today, Former India captain Virat Kohli joined cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to become only the second player to play against a father-son duo in international cricket.

Kohli played against Shivnarine Chanderpaul when India toured the West Indies in their previous Test tour to the Caribbean in 2011.

India also handed Test debuts to two players with Ishan Kishana and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were both handed their Test caps by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, respectively.

