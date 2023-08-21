 'Almost MI Squad': Fans React On Team India's 2023 Asia Cup Squad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Almost MI Squad': Fans React On Team India's 2023 Asia Cup Squad

'Almost MI Squad': Fans React On Team India's 2023 Asia Cup Squad

Team India fans have reacted to their 17-man Asia Cup squad announced on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad had plenty of eyebrows, having been announced in a press conference chaired by captain Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar. With Tilak Varma getting his maiden call-up arguably the biggest surprise in the 17-member squad, Team India fans have reacted to the same, with many remarking how it's a Mumbai Indians-dominated squad.

Read Also
'5 Min Mein Waqt Badal Diye, Jazbat Badal Diye': Fans Slam Star Sports For Wrongly Excluding Shubman...
article-image

Tilak Varma made his international debut in the recent T20I series against the West Indies and made a massive impact with his enterprising stroke play. However, fans have doubted whether he is ready for a stage as enormous as the Asia Cup, which Team India has won six times.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to make much-awaited returns:

There was also jubilation as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the fold to take the key middle-order spots in the line-up. The pair suffered injuries and have missed some of the most crucial matches for India. Iyer and Rahul played a few simulation matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to prepare themselves for the big stage. Rahul will also keep wickets, while Sanju Samson has been named as a backup.

Returning to the fold is also Jasprit Bumrah, who has made it seem like he was never out of action. The right-arm speedster has bowled sensationally in the two T20Is against Ireland and sent down a match-winning maiden over in the 33-run win on Sunday to seal the series. There was no place for Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav chosen as the lone wrist-spinner.

Read Also
'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep...
article-image

Below is how fans have reacted to Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad:

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Almost MI Squad': Fans React On Team India's 2023 Asia Cup Squad

'Almost MI Squad': Fans React On Team India's 2023 Asia Cup Squad

'5 Min Mein Waqt Badal Diye, Jazbat Badal Diye': Fans Slam Star Sports For Wrongly Excluding Shubman...

'5 Min Mein Waqt Badal Diye, Jazbat Badal Diye': Fans Slam Star Sports For Wrongly Excluding Shubman...

'KL Rahul Carrying A Niggle, Shreyas Iyer Fully Fit': Ajit Agarkar On India Squad For Asia Cup 2023...

'KL Rahul Carrying A Niggle, Shreyas Iyer Fully Fit': Ajit Agarkar On India Squad For Asia Cup 2023...

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Return, Sanju Samson Named Backup Keeper As Team India Name...

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Return, Sanju Samson Named Backup Keeper As Team India Name...

Pakistan Journalist Laments Declining Standards Of Domestic Cricket, Shares Photo Of Cracked Screen...

Pakistan Journalist Laments Declining Standards Of Domestic Cricket, Shares Photo Of Cracked Screen...