'Almost MI Squad': Fans React On Team India's 2023 Asia Cup Squad

Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad had plenty of eyebrows, having been announced in a press conference chaired by captain Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar. With Tilak Varma getting his maiden call-up arguably the biggest surprise in the 17-member squad, Team India fans have reacted to the same, with many remarking how it's a Mumbai Indians-dominated squad.

Tilak Varma made his international debut in the recent T20I series against the West Indies and made a massive impact with his enterprising stroke play. However, fans have doubted whether he is ready for a stage as enormous as the Asia Cup, which Team India has won six times.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer to make much-awaited returns:

There was also jubilation as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the fold to take the key middle-order spots in the line-up. The pair suffered injuries and have missed some of the most crucial matches for India. Iyer and Rahul played a few simulation matches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to prepare themselves for the big stage. Rahul will also keep wickets, while Sanju Samson has been named as a backup.

Returning to the fold is also Jasprit Bumrah, who has made it seem like he was never out of action. The right-arm speedster has bowled sensationally in the two T20Is against Ireland and sent down a match-winning maiden over in the 33-run win on Sunday to seal the series. There was no place for Yuzvendra Chahal in the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav chosen as the lone wrist-spinner.

Below is how fans have reacted to Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad:

