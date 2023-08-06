 'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep Yadav

'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal asserted that he is working on his skills to grab the chance whenever it comes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains unperturbed despite failing to get games as consistently as before. With India trying to find their best line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA, the 33-year-old remarked that finding the most suitable combination is their priority.

Read Also
Dhanashree Verma Drops Adorable Birthday Post For 'Rab Ka Banda' Yuzvendra Chahal
article-image

Chahal, the highest T20I wicket-taker for India, has struggled to find a regular spot in the side. However, the Haryana-born leggie asserted his authority in the first T20I against the West Indies by picking up figures of 3-0-24-2.

Ahead of the second T20I at Providence on Sunday, Chahal remarked that Kuldeep Yadav is justified in getting backing, given the form he is in. At the same time, the wrist-spinner asserted that he is working on the nets to be ready when the chance comes.

As quoted by The Indian Express, Chahal said:

"Team combination is our priority and it is not something new. At 7 we generally play Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. Three spinners can only play if the wickets are spin friendly. Kuldeep is bowling really well, he is in a great rhythm and that’s why team is backing him. I keep working on nets so that whenever I get the chance I will grab it."

Read Also
'Didn't Ask For Anything, Know What I Deserve': Yuzvendra Chahal Left Disappointed With RCB...
article-image

Yuzvendra Chahal credits West Indies for outplaying India in 1st T20I:

Chahal went on to state that West Indies cannot be taken lightly and that a 5-0 scoreline is a myth, adding:

"We still got four matches to play. I think we must also give credit to West Indies becasue they played better cricket. We always think that oh you are playing against West Indies, you are going to win 5-0. It’s not true. It is all about who perform better on the given day. We lost by four runs but we played good cricket. We will bounce back in the second match."

West Indies went 1-0 up in Trinidad as they won by 4 runs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep...

'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep...

'Have Some Empathy For Our Soldiers': Decorated War Hero Blasts Sports Minister Anurag Thakur For...

'Have Some Empathy For Our Soldiers': Decorated War Hero Blasts Sports Minister Anurag Thakur For...

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board Mulling Sending A Psychologist To India To Help Players...

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board Mulling Sending A Psychologist To India To Help Players...

Chennai: 13-Year-Old Racing Prodigy Shreyas Hareesh Dies After Fatal Crash At National Motorcycle...

Chennai: 13-Year-Old Racing Prodigy Shreyas Hareesh Dies After Fatal Crash At National Motorcycle...

Who Was Shreyas Hareesh? Teen Prodigy Who Died In A Crash At Chennai Racing Circuit

Who Was Shreyas Hareesh? Teen Prodigy Who Died In A Crash At Chennai Racing Circuit