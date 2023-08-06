'Team Combination Is Our Priority': Yuzvendra Chahal Unfazed About Not Playing Alongside Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains unperturbed despite failing to get games as consistently as before. With India trying to find their best line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup next year in the West Indies and USA, the 33-year-old remarked that finding the most suitable combination is their priority.

Chahal, the highest T20I wicket-taker for India, has struggled to find a regular spot in the side. However, the Haryana-born leggie asserted his authority in the first T20I against the West Indies by picking up figures of 3-0-24-2.

Ahead of the second T20I at Providence on Sunday, Chahal remarked that Kuldeep Yadav is justified in getting backing, given the form he is in. At the same time, the wrist-spinner asserted that he is working on the nets to be ready when the chance comes.

As quoted by The Indian Express, Chahal said:

"Team combination is our priority and it is not something new. At 7 we generally play Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel. Three spinners can only play if the wickets are spin friendly. Kuldeep is bowling really well, he is in a great rhythm and that’s why team is backing him. I keep working on nets so that whenever I get the chance I will grab it."

Yuzvendra Chahal credits West Indies for outplaying India in 1st T20I:

Chahal went on to state that West Indies cannot be taken lightly and that a 5-0 scoreline is a myth, adding:

"We still got four matches to play. I think we must also give credit to West Indies becasue they played better cricket. We always think that oh you are playing against West Indies, you are going to win 5-0. It’s not true. It is all about who perform better on the given day. We lost by four runs but we played good cricket. We will bounce back in the second match."

West Indies went 1-0 up in Trinidad as they won by 4 runs.

