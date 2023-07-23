 Dhanashree Verma Drops Adorable Birthday Post For 'Rab Ka Banda' Yuzvendra Chahal
ANIUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Choreographer Dhanashree Verma wished her husband and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on his 33rd birthday on Sunday. Dhanashree took to Instagram to share cute pictures of herself with Chahal.

In the monochrome pictures, Dhanashree could be seen in a printed oversized shirt and denim jeans, while Chahal donned a black shirt with trousers.

"Today & everyday is special. Happy birthday

"Your kind heart deserves the best of everything always. I wish all the good things you do for your people comes back to you with immense happiness in your life.

"Rab ka banda…. Aur humara sabse special person. The name I love to say always… YUZI," Dhanashree captioned the post.

Soon after he dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons and adorable messages for the cricketer.

"Chahal bhaiya jindabad," a fan commented.A user wrote, " Happy Birthday chahal bhaiya have a wonderful day."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon, in a private ceremony.

Meawhile, the Indian leg spin bowler who competes for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket, was born on July 23, 1990.

Chahal was the second player in T20I history to record a six-wicket haul and the first Indian.

He was the first concussion replacement to be honoured as man of the match in a cricket match on a global scale.

