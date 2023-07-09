WATCH: Dhanashree Verma Sings 'Pick Up The Phone', Fans Think Song Is For Shreyas Iyer

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma is not only an outstanding dancer but is also a very good singer as she demonstrated it on social media on Sunday.

Dhanashree posted a video of her singing Henry Moodie's song 'pick up the phone' on her Instagram account and it immediately went viral.

India cricketer and Chahal's teammate Suryakumar Yadav even took this opportunity to have a little fun with Dhanashree with a cheeky comment on the video.

But fans took the banter to another level as they brought in Shreyas Iyer into the picture.

Some fans thought the song with the lyrics 'Just Pick Up The Phone' was dedicated to Iyer, who is a good friend of Dhanashree's and often the duo post their dance videos on social media.

Why fans link Dhanashree with Shreyas Iyer

Fans even started linking the two good friends after rumours of trouble in Dhanashree and Chahal's marriage started doing the rounds last year. She rubbished the rumours and expressed her hurt at the time.

“This is when I needed the most support, and this is exactly the time when people picked up some random news about us! hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least,” she wrote.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Chahal's lady love, Dhanashree Verma is an YouTuber and choreographer.

She has her own channel with more than 2.64 million subscribers and is the founder of dance organisation called 'Dhanashree Verma Company'.

Her Instagram profile describes her as a 'doctor, choreographer and YouTuber'.