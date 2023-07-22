Yuzvendra Chahal Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Cricketing Career

Yuzvendra Chahal. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

India's limited-overs specialist Yuzvendra Chahal was born in Haryana on July 23, 1990 and turns 33 on Sunday (July 23, 2023). Having made his international debut in 2015, Chahal is one of the first-choice spinners for India in white-ball cricket and has delivered several match-winning performances. He is also expected to play a massive role in the upcoming 2023 World Cup.

Early international career:

Chahal earned his maiden international call-up in 2016 in the T20 and ODI series in Zimbabwe. The wrist-spinner's first ODI wicket was Richard Mutumbami, while his maiden T20I victim was Malcolm Waller. On 1st February 2017, Chahal was the first Indian bowler to claim 6 wickets in a T20I, routing England for 127 defending 202 in the series decider.

Although Chahal is an attacking bowler, he has lacked consistency on several occasions, throwing the selectors into dilemma. The veteran played an integral role in helping India secure an ODI series win down under in early 2019. He was part of England's 2019 World Cup squad and returned with 12 scalps in 8 games at 36.83.

Since then, he has remained in and out of the team. However, with 91 wickets in 75 T20Is, he is the highest wicket-taker for India in the format.

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL career:

Yuzvendra Chahal started his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians and was part of their squad that won the Champions League in 2011. The Haryana-born cricketer shifted his base to the Rajasthan Royals in 2022 after spending eight years with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He bagged the purple cap with the Royals in 2022, taking 27 scalps in 17 matches at 19.52 alongside an economy rate of 7.75.

Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life:

Chahal tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma in December and they posted pictures of the same in Instagram too. Chahal's next international assignment is likely to be the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, with the latter to start first.

