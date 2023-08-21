'5 Min Mein Waqt Badal Diye, Jazbat Badal Diye': Fans Slam Star Sports For Wrongly Excluding Shubman Gill From Asia Cup squad

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Star Sports, which broadcasted the much-anticipated squad announcement for Team India for Asia Cup 2023 royally goofed up in the same. The initial announcement presented by Jatin Sapru did not have Shubman Gill in the squad, with the team admitting later that the right-handed batter is in it. Hence, fans on social media have blasted Star Sports about the confusion.

Gill was indeed one of the top batters across formats in 2023, scoring heaps of runs especially in white-ball cricket. The Punjab-born batter hammered 207 runs in 3 innings against Sri Lanka this year at 69. He also amassed 360 runs in as many matches in the following series against New Zealand, including a double-hundred in Hyderabad.

The T20I series against New Zealand saw Gill smash his maiden hundred in the format. He also dazzled in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans, bagging the Orange Cap for his staggering 890 runs in 17 innings at 59.33 alongside a strike rate of 157.80. Hence, fans were baffled by not seeing Gill's name in the initial squad announced by Star Sports.

Tilak Varma receives maiden ODI call-up:

Meanwhile, the 17-man squad has seen a maiden ODI call-up for Tilak Varma, who delivered promising performances in the recent T20I series against the West Indies. The duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have also returned to the fold, giving the Men in Blue a massive boost.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to spearhead India's attack in the tournament, having returned to the national colours in the ongoing T20I series against Ireland.

Here's how fans reacted to Star Sports' goof-up on Shubman Gill:

