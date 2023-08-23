'Asia Cup Jeetenge': India Captain Rohit Sharma Assures Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport (WATCH)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday left for Sri Lanka to join the national team where for their upcoming Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

Rohit, who led India to victory in the 2018 edition, will look to repeat history and guide the Men in Blue to their seventh Asia Cup, and first after 2018.

Rohit is one of only five Indian captains who have lifted the Asia Cup title in the past, with the other being Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni.

Azhar and Dhoni are the only two Indian skippers who have clinched the trophy twice.

Rohit can join this exclusive list if he manages to lead India to glory in Sri Lanka where they will be playing all of their matches.

Rohit's first major title as India skipper was the 2018 Asia Cup trophy. He was leading the team at the time in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.

Rohit left for Lanka this morning where he was clicked by the Indian paparazzi.

One of the paps asked him about India's chances in the Asia Cup to which the Hitman replied, "jeetenge, jeetenge".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Best available Indian squad picked for Asia Cup 2023

The BCCI selectors on Monday announced a strong Indian lineup for the Asia Cup with Rohit as the captain and Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna will be returning to the ODI setup after being on the sidelines due to their respective injuries.

Bumrah and Krishna are already back in international cricket, playing in the T20I series in Ireland but Rahul and Iyer will go straight to the Asia Cup. Both haven't played for India since March this year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)