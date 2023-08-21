'Hopefully Sharma & Kohli Can Roll Some Arm Over': Rohit's Hilarious Answer On Lack Of All-Rounders For World Cup (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma is a delight for mediapersons whenever he's present at Team India's press conferences. He is known for his humours replies and it was again on show as he came with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit was at his jovial best during the squad announcement as he took questions from reporters on the team composition and roles of players.

A reporter asked him about the lack of all-round options in the squad unlike other teams where top-order batters also bowl whenever the captain calls upon them.

And Rohit gave a hilarious reply to the question.

"Hopefully Sharma and Kohli can roll some arm over in the World Cup," Rohit said leaving everyone in splits.

The BCCI also posted a clip of Rohit's hilarious reply. "#TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma at his inimitable best!" they captioned the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Ye pagalpanti nahi karte hum'

When a scribe tried to grill him on his flexibility logic asking if random batting position changes create instability, his answer was akin to a pull shot that he plays against fast bowlers.

"When I said flexibility is necessary I never said Hardik (Pandya) will open the innings. Not that. It's not top three but ones batting at No 4 or 5 who need to be flexible to bat up or down.

"No. 5 is Rahul and No. 6 is Hardik, but if there's some change that flexibility is required as we also as youngsters did it. There is a method.

"We don't do that kind of madness. This is not school rule that numbers 1 to 8 are fixed. It's not about creating mayhem," the sarcasm wasn't lost on anyone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)