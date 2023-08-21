Yuzvendra Chahal's Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral After Team India Snub; Rohit Sharma Explains His Omission

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's ommission from the national squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 was one of the biggest talking points after captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar's press conference in New Delhi on Monday.

The selection committee picked Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav as the team's spin unit which will be travelling to Sri Lanka for the tournament.

But Chahal, India's most successfull leg-spinner in ODI cricket, was ignored by the team management yet again.

Chahal posted a cryptic tweet which could suggest that he's still hopeful of making the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 in India later this year.

'Doors not closed for anyone'

Captain Rohit Sharma meanwhile, explained why the selectors couldn't fit in Chahal in the 17-member squad.

Chahal has to miss out and we can't get him in because we can take only 15 and only way we could have done that is by dropping a seamer.

"We cannot do that considering amount of games that is going to happen, some of them coming back after long time and we can have a good look at them. See what they have to offer."

But like any skipper would do, Rohit said that doors are not closed on anyone although it was more of a consolation statement.

"No doors are closed on anyone. Chahal has played lot of white ball cricket and if we need him we would find ways to squeeze him in. So is Ashwin or Washy. Option is open for anyone," he concluded.

