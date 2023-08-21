7 Batters, 1 Wicketkeeper, 3 All-Rounders & 6 Bowlers: Complete Breakdown Of India's Asia Cup Squad

India recently won the ODI series in the West Indies under Rohit Sharma | BCCI

The Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023 was announced today and the biggest talking point from the squad is the return of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah.

The three were out of action for a long time due to their respective injuries but they are finally back in the squad, even though one of them is still carrying a niggle.

Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said Rahul won't be available for the first few ODIs but Iyer and Bumrah will be available for the entire tournament.

Tilak Varma gets big opportunity

Another big name in the squad is that of young Tilak Varma, who has been given a massive opportunity to prove himself in the biggest stage after his impressive show in the West Indies T20Is.

This is pretty much the best group of players that the selectors could have picked for the Asia Cup, the only name which could have been added was that of Rinku Singh, but then again, he's only played two matches so far.

Hardik Pandya retains vice-captaincy

There were reports that Bumrah will be the vice-captain but that responsibility is still with Hardik Pandya, who will be Rohit Sharma's deputy.

Prasidh Krishna has also made a comeback in the squad after a long injury layoff while Yuzvendra Chahal was ignored, with the spin-bowling duties to be shared by Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace unit while Rohit, Shubhman Gill, Virat Kohli, Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav will have to do the bulk of scoring with the bat.

Star Sports goofs up Indian squad before announcement

There was a massive confusion over Gill's name, which was excluded by the broadcasters moments before the team announcement but fans heaved a sigh of relief when they heard Agarkar say his name in the press conference.

So the squad seems pretty much settled barring the ones who are coming back from injury layoffs as they won't get much game time before the Asia Cup starts on August 30.

Rahul and Iyer haven't played any competitive cricket since March this year, so how they will fair in a big tournament like the Asia Cup, only time will tell.

Team India squad breakdown

FPJ

These are the stars who will be gunning for India's 7th Asia Cup title

Captain - Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain - Hardik Pandya

Specialist batters - Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

Wicketkeeper - Ishan Kishan with Sanju Samson as the reserve player

Spin-bowlers - Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel

Fast bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

