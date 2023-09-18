Virat Kohli Unfollows His 'Favourite Artist' Shubh On Instagram After Singer Shares Distorted Map of India

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has allegedly unfollowed Canadian singer Shubh on Instagram after he posted a picture showing a distorted map of India on social media.

The Punjabi rapper has been accused of supporting Khalistani separatists and his recent Insta story caused massive outrage in India.

Shubh used to be Kohli's favourite at one point in time and had even tweeted about his admiration for the 26-year-old.

"My favourite artist right now @shubhworldwide and my all time dancer doing what he does on this song is love. Truly mesmerised," Kohli had posted on Instagram to which Shubh replied with, "Thank you so much bhaji".

But it seems that his controversial post has not gone down well with the former India captain which is why he has unfollowed Shubh.

The post also triggered protests in Mumbai where he is scheduled to perform from September 23-25.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, removed posters of his upcoming concert over the post.

"There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won't let Canadian singer Shubh to perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai.

"If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face our opposition," the BJYM chief Tajinder Singh Tiwana told ANI.

