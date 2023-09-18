 Virat Kohli Unfollows His 'Favourite Artist' Shubh On Instagram After Singer Shares Distorted Map of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVirat Kohli Unfollows His 'Favourite Artist' Shubh On Instagram After Singer Shares Distorted Map of India

Virat Kohli Unfollows His 'Favourite Artist' Shubh On Instagram After Singer Shares Distorted Map of India

The Punjabi rapper has been accused of supporting Khalistani separatists and his recent Insta story caused massive outrage in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has allegedly unfollowed Canadian singer Shubh on Instagram after he posted a picture showing a distorted map of India on social media.

The Punjabi rapper has been accused of supporting Khalistani separatists and his recent Insta story caused massive outrage in India.

Shubh used to be Kohli's favourite at one point in time and had even tweeted about his admiration for the 26-year-old.

"My favourite artist right now @shubhworldwide and my all time dancer doing what he does on this song is love. Truly mesmerised," Kohli had posted on Instagram to which Shubh replied with, "Thank you so much bhaji".

Read Also
Virat Kohli Emerges As Most-Searched Personality In Asia Yet Again, Beats BTS V's JungKook
article-image
Read Also
Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan Imitates Virat Kohli's Walking Style Before Latter Counters In Hilarious...
article-image

But it seems that his controversial post has not gone down well with the former India captain which is why he has unfollowed Shubh.

The post also triggered protests in Mumbai where he is scheduled to perform from September 23-25.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), BJP's youth wing, removed posters of his upcoming concert over the post.

"There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won't let Canadian singer Shubh to perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai.

"If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face our opposition," the BJYM chief Tajinder Singh Tiwana told ANI.

Read Also
'Virat Kohli Is The Biggest Name In My Phone Contact': Riyan Parag
article-image
Read Also
From Virat Kohli To Dunith Wellalage: Contenders For Player Of The Tournament Award In Asia Cup 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Want To Create New Memories For Our Fans': Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

'We Want To Create New Memories For Our Fans': Virat Kohli Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

SLC Gives ₹13 Lakh To Sri Lanka's 'Legendary Cheerleader' Percy Abeysekera For His Wellbeing

'He Sacrificed His International Runs For Team’s Trophies': Gautam Gambhir's Big Claim On MS Dhoni

'He Sacrificed His International Runs For Team’s Trophies': Gautam Gambhir's Big Claim On MS Dhoni

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer To Travel With England Squad As Reserve Player

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jofra Archer To Travel With England Squad As Reserve Player

Virat Kohli Emerges As Most-Searched Personality In Asia Yet Again, Beats BTS V's JungKook

Virat Kohli Emerges As Most-Searched Personality In Asia Yet Again, Beats BTS V's JungKook