From Virat Kohli To Dunith Wellalage: Contenders For Player Of The Tournament Award In Asia Cup 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
Virat Kohli perhaps played an innings of the tournament when he smashed 122 against Pakistan. A similar knock in the final should hand him the award for the player of the tournament award.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill is currently the highest run-getter in Asia Cup 2023 with 275 runs in 5 innings at 68.75. He is likely to take the award home if he finishes at the top by the end of the tournament.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 194 runs in 5 innings, Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-getter for India in the tournament. A daddy hundred in the final could be enough to earn him the player of the tournament award.
(Credits: Twitter)
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been a trump card for India in Asia Cup 2023. He has 9 wickets in 4 matches in Asia Cup 2023. Another fifer in the final and he could clinch the player of the tournament award.
(Credits: Twitter)
KL Rahul also has some chance of clinching the player of the tournament award. The unbeaten 111 well and truly signalled his return to form. Moreover, his glovework has also been clean.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lankan spinner Dunith Wellalage is currently the 2nd highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in 5 games at 17.20. He took a fifer against India alongside an unbeaten 42 and should earn the player of the tournament award with a similar outing in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 11 scalps in 5 games at 22.63, Matheesha Pathirana is the highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2023. However, one would assume a fifer in the final should hand him the player of the tournament award.
(Credits: Twitter)
With 253 runs in 5 innings, Kusal Mendis is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. Another impactful innings in the final should guarantee him the player of the tournament award.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sadeera Samarawickrama has been a handy middle-order batter and averages 43 in 5 innings with 215 runs. A daddy hundred in the final should propel him to perhaps the biggest accolade of his career.
(Credits: Twitter)
India and Sri Lanka will meet for the 8th time in an Asia Cup final this year.
(Credits: Twitter)
