SA vs IND, 2nd Test Live Updates: Siraj Picks Up His 3rd 5-Wicket Haul To Leave South Africa Reeling At 34/6; Watch

1st SessionLive Updates:

Siraj takes a five-for

Marco Jansen c Rahul b Siraj 0 (3 balls). Another brute of a delivery from Siraj as he bowls one just outside off-stump, with the ball swinging away just enough to take the outside-edge.

Four-wicket haul for Siraj

David Bedingham c Jaiswal b Siraj 12 (17 balls). Picks up his fourth with another unplayable delivery which pitched on a good length, bounced more than the batter expected and hit his thumb before lobbing up for Yashasvi Jaiswal at 2nd slip.

'Miya' strikes again!

Tony de Zorzi c Rahul b Siraj 2 (17 balls). Stranded down the leg side as the batter looks to flick a delivery off his pads but only manages to edge it to the wicketkeeper.

Big Wicket for Team India!

Dean Elgar b Siraj 4 (15 balls). Bowls one outside off-stump on a good length which the batter looks to cut late but only manages to chop the ball back onto his stumps. Massive moment in the session this.

India strike early!

Aiden Markram c Jaiswal b Siraj 2 (10 balls). Bowler delivers the perfect ball swinging away from the right-hander outside off-stump to find the outside edge of his bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip takes a sharp catch diving low to his left.

India have surprisingly left out Shardul Thakur and brought in Mukesh Kumar in his place. Ravindra Jadeja is back in the team in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

"We understand the challenge of batting first on that pitch, but nevertheless, there will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we'll cash in on it.

"Important to forget what's happened in the past. We understand the importance of getting runs on the board, and getting 20 wickets. Didn't happen in the first game but we're upbeat about what we can achieve here," India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

South Africa captain Dean Elgar wins the toss and opts to bat first at the Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa and Team India will lock horns again in the 2nd and final Test of the series at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

India are currently trailing 0-1 in the ongoing Test series and will be looking to draw the Cape Town Test in order to avoid another series defeat. After an innings and 39 runs defeat against Proteas in the first Test at Centurion, Team India's dream of winning the red-ball series in rainbow.

A picturesque 🌄 venue and a gripping Test Match awaits 👌👌#TeamIndia are ready for the 2⃣nd #SAvIND Test, starting today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hQyrn5lSzn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2024

The visitors are likely to trigger a couple of changes in the playing XI after humiliating first Test defeat. The final match of the Test series will see the return of Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of Centurion Test due to back spasm.

Team India to break winless streak in Cape Town

Team India will head to the 2nd Test to end the jinx at Cape Town. The visitors never won a Test match at Newlands Cricket Ground since their first visit to the venue in 1992.

The Cape Town has been dominated by Proteas, winning 27 matches from 59 Tests. Team India played six Tests at Cape Town but lost four matches and managed to draw two games.

It's the last leg of the Final Frontier & #TeamIndia engage in a final net session before the game! 💪



Team composition, pitch & conditions will play a major role in deciding if 🇮🇳 square the series.



Tune-in to #SAvIND 2nd Test

Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/d6H4p6lqKi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 3, 2024

The last time India played in Cape Town was in January 2022, where Virat Kohli-led side suffered three-match Test series against South Africa. Visitors were bundled out for 223 and 198 in the first and second innings respectively, and Proteas won the match by seven wickets.

Dean Elgar to lead South Africa in his final Test

The luck is on Dean Elgar's as he has gotten the opportunity to lead South Africa in the final match of his Test career. Regular skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test due to hamstring strain.

Elgar kicked off his farewell Test series in style as he played a brilliant innings of 185 off 287 balls to help the Proteas a total of 408 and a lead of 163 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee too will be missed for the second Test and Keshav Maharaj is expected to make it to the playing XI.

South Africa are expected to make things challenging for Team India as hosts wanted to give a perfect sendoff for Dean Elgar.

SA vs IND 2nd Test squads

SA: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar(c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs

IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran